Police ID man killed in Northeast DC shooting; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a D.C. man killed in a shooting in the northeast.
Police say 32-year-old Ronald Williams was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 3200 block of 9th Street on August 28 around 3:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.