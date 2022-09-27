Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC

Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C.

Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue near Interstate 295 around 11:59 p.m. last Thursday.

Officials say autopsy results determined the cause of death to be by gunshot wound and blunt force trauma.

Originally, police reported a suspect in a vehicle pulled up alongside Blair, III while they were driving near the I-295 off-ramp onto Kenilworth Avenue and fired shots at him. Blair, III then crashed after the shots were fired and his vehicle overturned. The suspect, police say, fled the area.

Southbound I-295 at Kenilworth Avenue was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.