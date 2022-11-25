Police ID 16-year-old killed in Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Chesapeake police have confirmed that 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron was the juvenile victim in the fatal Walmart shooting on Tuesday night.

31-year-old Walmart employee Andre Bing killed six people before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night. Officials had previously confirmed the other victims as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, and Tyneka Johnson.

Chesapeake city officials said Friday that Bing wrote a "death note" prior to the attack on a phone that was recovered from the crime scene.

"My true intent was never to murder anyone," reads the note in part. "I was actually one of the most loving people in the world in you would get to know me."

The note also mentions feeling "harassed" by his co-workers and his phone being hacked.