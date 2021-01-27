Police ID 15-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC; $25K reward offered

Authorities have identified a 15-year-old boy shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast, D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of 12th Place. Officers found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials identified the boy as 15 year-old Jamarid Robinson. D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide.

Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or use the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.