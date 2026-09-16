Police gather new evidence from home of missing DC woman as investigation continues

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The Brief Investigators removed several bags of evidence from the home of missing D.C. woman Antoinette Forbes. Forbes' ex-boyfriend was scheduled to appear in a Pennsylvania court on a separate charge. Her friends said Forbes' would never have walked away from her son by choice after he was found with Ashford in Pennsylvania.



Investigators were back at the home of missing Washington, D.C. woman Antoinette Forbes on Wednesday as her ex-boyfriend was scheduled to appear for an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania on a separate charge.

What we know:

Forbes, 53, was last seen on Sept. 4 at her home in the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest. Her dog, wallet, phone and car were left behind.

Her ex-boyfriend, 65-year-old Russell Ashford, was arrested in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, for allegedly violating the terms of his probation when he tried to pick up their son from a summer camp at American University in July.

Their 10-year-old son was found with Ashford in Pennsylvania, which was in violation of a custody order, as Ashford was prohibited from having overnight visits with his son.

Forbes' friends said she would have never walked away from her son by choice.

"We are saddened. We are worried," said Forbes’ longtime friend, Holly Wetzel. "We are struggling honestly, but we are resolute in our continuing to work hard to help find her, getting the word out, reminding everyone about her and the person that she was, and reminding people about the role that everyone can play in helping us to find her."

READ MORE | Ex-boyfriend of missing DC woman detained in Pennsylvania for alleged probation violation

Forbes' home has been guarded by a D.C. police cruiser for several days as the investigation continues into the missing persons case.

On Wednesday afternoon, crime scene investigators were back at Forbes' home, where they removed several bags of evidence.

The backstory:

Five years ago, Ashford was convicted of beating Forbes in their Maryland home, according to court documents. She was saved by a neighbor.

Ashford was sentenced to 15 years. He served nine months before the guilty finding was stricken down, and he received probation before judgment.

"What happened to Antoinette was horrific and horrible, but her friends and her family did not know about it," Wetzel said. "I think, like so many people who, so many women being hurt by a partner, she carried that alone, most likely to protect the people that she loved from it."

Ashford was scheduled to appear for an extradition hearing in Beaver County. FOX 5 is working to determine the outcome of that hearing.

Wetzel called on the community to look for video from Friday, Sept. 4 through Labor Day, Sept. 7 in the area near American University and beyond. Anyone with information about Forbes’ whereabouts is urged to call D.C. police.