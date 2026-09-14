Virginia State Police seek to identify 2 after rocks thrown from overpass damage family’s SUV

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The Brief Virginia State Police are seeking to identify two people after rocks were thrown from a Loudoun County overpass. In one instance, a couple's windshield was shattered. Police said they are investigating two instances of rocks being thrown from the overpass on Sept. 7.



Virginia State Police are seeking to identify two people after a couple said their SUV was damaged by rocks thrown from a Loudoun County overpass.

What we know:

Christina and Dylan Martinez told FOX 5 they were driving along the Dulles Greenway on Sept. 7 when they noticed several people standing on the overpass. Moments later, a rock shattered the windshield of their SUV.

"I'm upset that this happened in our community," Christina Martinez said. "I'm upset that it happened to my kids. That could have easily been a very different narrative where somebody had passed away, lost their life."

READ MORE | Rock thrown from overpass smashes through windshield of Northern Virginia couple

State Police said they are investigating two incidents from Sept. 7 in which two men threw rocks from the overpass onto two cars.

On Monday, troopers shared photos of what appeared to be two people standing at the edge of the Sycolin Road overpass. They are asking for the public’s help to identify the two in the photo.

"I want to make sure that they're held accountable so that the next time we're talking about this, it's not because somebody lost their life," Christina Martinez said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 804-750-8798 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.