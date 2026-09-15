The Brief A D.C. mother filed a lawsuit after a teacher forced her non‑verbal, autistic son to ingest hot sauce. The civil lawsuit names Imani K. Davis and the D.C. government and follows Davis’s guilty plea to assault. Griggs seeks over $500,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.



A D.C. mother is demanding accountability and has filed a lawsuit after a teacher forced her non‑verbal, autistic son to ingest hot sauce as punishment.

The incident happened last year at Nalle Elementary School.

Shanice Griggs has filed a civil lawsuit against the teacher, Imani K. Davis, and her employer, the D.C. government.

She is calling for more accountability from D.C. Public Schools and better training for educators who work with students with special needs.

Davis pleaded guilty to assault charges in connection with the incident and was given community service as part of a plea deal earlier this year.

Griggs seeks over $500,000 in compensatory damages, $1 million in punitive damages against Davis, plus attorney’s fees, costs, and interest.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC mother files lawsuit after teacher uses hot sauce to punish autistic son