Expand / Collapse search

Police find stolen tractor-trailer full of toilet paper

Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
News
FOX 5 NY

Truck with toilet paper stolen

A tractor-trailer with thousands of rolls of toilet paper was stolen in Connecticut.

NEW YORK - Deputies with a North Carolina sheriff's department discovered a stolen 18-wheeler with 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products including toilet paper.

It happened on Wednesday in Guilford County.

Sheriff's deputies had followed the truck to a warehouse a short distance off of Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina.

Deputies say the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer had been reported stolen and was being used to transport the toilet paper.

Police said they had not made an arrest yet but the investigation was continuing. 

> Man arrested for stealing toilet paper from hotel

> $10 toilet paper?  Coronavirus price gouging

> International sting leads to arrests for counterfeit virus treatments

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------