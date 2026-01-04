Police find missing Howard County woman dead, seek arrest of ex-boyfriend

article

The Brief A woman reported missing in Howard County was found dead inside an apartment in Columbia. Police say her ex-boyfriend is wanted on murder charges and has left the country. Investigators believe the killing happened on Dec. 31; a motive has not been released.



Howard County police say a woman reported missing earlier this month was found dead with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend’s apartment, and investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder.

What we know:

Police said 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, of Ellicott City, was reported missing on Jan. 2 and later found dead inside an apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia.

Detectives said the apartment belongs to Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, who police identified as Godishala’s ex-boyfriend.

According to investigators, Sharma made the missing person report to police on Jan. 2 and told officers he last saw Godishala on Dec. 31 at his apartment.

On Jan. 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment and found Godishala dead with stab wounds.

What they're saying:

Investigators said they believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and no motive has been determined.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a possible motive or said how Godishala and Sharma’s interactions unfolded before her death.

What's next:

Police said Sharma left the country on a flight to India on the same day he reported Godishala missing.

Howard County police are now working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest him.