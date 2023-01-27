Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day

article

Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously reported stolen in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights.

Investigators learned that the car had been previously reported stolen in the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on January 1.

During the stop, police arrested the two suspects inside the car. They were identified as Krystal Henry, 32, of Washington, D.C., and Crystal Smith, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Police said that a loaded gun was found in Smith's purse. According to investigators, the gun's serial number had been destroyed.

Both suspects face multiple charges including theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call 301-516-3788. Anonymous tipsters can call 1-866-411-8477.