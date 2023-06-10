Police discover 2 dead bodies miles apart in Fairfax area

Two bodies were found in the Fairfax area Saturday, according to police.

At 9:21 a.m., officers with the City of Fairfax Police Department responded to the 9700 block of Fairfax Blvd. for another report of a dead body. They say the remains belong to an adult who has yet to be identified and the body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

Then at 9:55 a.m., Fairfax County Police reported that a body had been discovered in the area of 6200 Little River Turnpike. Detectives are continuing to investigate but say there does not appear to be any foul play.

The bodies were found about 13 miles apart. Police say these incidents are not connected and they do not believe there is any threat to the community at this time. Additional updates are expected.