Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy of Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service

The Brief A 12-inch water main break in Potomac on Friday, Nov. 20, flooded about five townhouses, leaving some families displaced while others opted to stay. Fire crews responded around 12:42 p.m. to Inverness Ridge Road, where the water has since been shut off and a WSSC Water customer advocate is on the scene assisting homeowners. WSSC Water Spokesperson Lyn Riggins estimates that repairs will take four to six hours from the time crews uncover the buried pipe.



A 12-inch water main break in Potomac flooded about five townhouses on Friday afternoon, causing significant property damage and displacing some local families.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer first reported the water main break around 12:42 p.m. on Nov. 20 on Inverness Ridge Road.

Firefighters responded to the scene to evaluate for hazards while residents who were home sheltered in place. The water has since been shut off, but heavy flood damage was left behind in the neighborhood. The flooding impacted about five townhomes, forcing some families to displace while others told FOX 5 they are opting to remain in their homes.

Resident Barbara Barnett shared images of the flooding with FOX 5, noting that while the water didn't reach the inside of her home, her backyard is "totally gone." Barnett added that she has dealt with similar utility failures before, stating that a previous break ruined her front yard, driveway, and parking space a couple of years ago.

WSSC Water currently has a customer advocate on the scene working directly with impacted homeowners as crews begin the extensive repair process.

According to WSSC Water Spokesperson Lyn Riggins, crews are in the very early stages of the response.

"Water mains are buried infrastructure so these repairs are not quick fixes," Riggins said. "A typical water main break and a repair takes 4-6 hours from the time we uncover the buried pipe."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced what caused the 12-inch water main to rupture, nor have they released the exact number of WSSC customers currently without water service in the surrounding area. It is also unconfirmed if any nearby roads will remain closed through the evening as crews continue their excavation and repair work.