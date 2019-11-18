Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, authorities said.

Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, located about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said.

No staff members were involved in the shooting and the store was not evacuated, Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said in an email.

“This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation,” Jenkins said.

The Duncan Police Department said in a Facebook post that a handgun was found at the scene.

Aerial images from KWTV-TV showed police tape covering a portion of the parking lot.

Duncan Public Schools said its schools were briefly locked down as a precaution due to the report, but was later given the all clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.