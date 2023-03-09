Expand / Collapse search

Police chase: Suspected DUI driver seen huffing balloon before standoff in Compton

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:40PM
FOX 11

COMPTON, Calif. - A suspected DUI driver who led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through a Compton neighborhood Thursday is in a standoff with authorities after hitting a dead-end. 

Officials have been deploying pepper balls in the vicinity of the truck in an attempt to get the driver out of the white pickup truck but have not yet been successful.

Police chase suspect appears to be inhaling helium

LA County Sheriff's deputies began to pursue the driver because of reckless driving and suspected DUI.

Earlier, the driver appeared to be inhaling helium from a balloon during the pursuit in which he crossed a center divider and struck at least one patrol car. He was also seen smoking an unknown substance in the driver's seat.

The driver was somehow able to evade at least three PIT maneuvers.

Police chase: Deputies try pit-maneuver as pursuit continues

The suspected DUI driver appeared to be huffing before deputies attempted a pit-maneuver in an attempt to bring the pursuit to a safe ending.

SkyFOX's Stu Mundel is live overhead. 