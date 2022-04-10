Police caught in crossfire during shooting outside Memphis music venue

Police officers in Memphis, Tennessee were caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting overnight outside a nightclub.

Memphis police said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday outside a live music venue called The Green Room on Beale Street. One person was killed and two others were hurt.

Police said officers were working downtown in the area when two groups of people started shooting at each other outside The Green Room.

Police said the gunfight happened "in the presence of officers" and that three officers returned fire.

Police said two people were shot by others in the group. One was killed and the other was taken to the hospital.

A third person was also shot but it’s not clear if he was struck by gunfire from the other group or from police.

A fourth officer sitting in a nearby marked patrol car was also caught in the crossfire. The patrol vehicle and the officer’s body-worn camera were hit, police said.

No officers were hurt in the shooting and the three who returned gunfire are relieved of duty pending an investigation.

The two men who were taken to the hospital were critically injured but are said to now be in serious condition.

This story was reported from Detroit.