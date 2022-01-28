Police arrest suspect for drawing Swastikas on Union Station

A suspect is in custody for scrawling swastikas on the outside of Union Station, the central hub for regional train transportation in the nation’s capital.

34-year-old Geraldo Pando is charged with Display of Certain Emblems and Defacing Private/Public Property. Police believe Pando may be homeless.

The graffiti was discovered Friday, one day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day, with crude Nazi symbols marked on columns across the front of the massive building and several clustered around the escalator entrance to the underground D.C. Metro.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods responded to the incident saying, "Amtrak strongly condemns this act of hate and will work with our landlord, USRC and their lessor to remove these symbols as quickly as possible."

By midday, staff had begun to cover the swastikas with sheets of white paper secured by blue tape.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser called the incident "both shocking and unsettling."

"This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our city, and we stand united with the members of our Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms," she said.

Bowser said Union Station had a team of experts working to remove the graffiti.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington posted a statement on Instagram, calling the timing "particularly offensive" and added, "This anti-semitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society."

Advertisement

It is unclear whether the connection to International Holocaust Remembrance Day was intentional. Contee said his department had been in touch with local Jewish community leaders.