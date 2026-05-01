Police arrest man linked to series of retail thefts in DC, authorities say

The Brief D.C. police arrested a man they say was linked to more than a dozen retail thefts in April. Investigators say he stole more than $23,000 worth of merchandise from multiple northwest stores. Officers arrested him on April 29 and recovered $1,118.30 worth of stolen items.



D.C. police have arrested a man they say is connected to more than a dozen retail thefts committed throughout April in the District.

What we know:

Investigators say that between April 8 and April 29, Theodore Sadat Blandford, 41, of D.C., entered multiple retail establishments in the northwest and stole more than $23,000 worth of merchandise.

Authorities linked him to incidents in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, the 1700 block of 14th Street NW and the 1200 block of G Street NW, with thefts reported on multiple dates across all three locations.

Police arrested Blandford on April 29 at a store in the 1000 block of Connecticut Avenue after they say he was concealing merchandise. Officers say they recovered $1,118.30 worth of stolen items.

He faces charges including shoplifting and multiple counts of first‑ and second‑degree theft.