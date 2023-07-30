Police arrest four teens suspected in more than a dozen armed robberies, carjackings

Police have arrested four Southeast D.C. teens in connection to a series of armed robberies and carjackings throughout the District.

Metropolitan police say the suspects, ages 15, 16 and 17, participated in at least 16 different crimes where they were armed and either attempted to, or were successful in stealing items of value, cars and motorcycles from multiple victims.

On Friday, July 28, the suspects were taken into custody and each now faces several charges.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect faces charges in the following two incidents:

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 4:25 pm, the 1600 block of Eckington Place, Northeast. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 12:35 am, in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

One of the 15-year-old suspects has been charged with the following four crimes. In these instances, police say the suspect was on a motorcycle and, in each, targeted motorcycle owners:

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 8:01 pm, in the 1800 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 7:50 pm, in the 1000 block of North Carolina Avenue, Southeast.

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, June 10, 2023, at approximately 7:43 pm, in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Monday, July 10, 2023, at approximately 7:47 pm, the suspects, in the 1500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

All four suspects – the 17-year-old, 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds – are facing charges in connection to the following 10 incidents.

Police say in each case, the suspects approached the victim(s), who were in a vehicle, brandished guns and demanded the victim(s) vehicles or property before fleeing.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 12:09 am, at 10th Street and S Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 1:45 am, in the 6900 block of Blair Road, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 1:00 am, in the 2200 block of Monroe Street, Northeast.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 2:50 am, at Lincoln Road and R Street, Northeast.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 9:02 pm, in the 3000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 9:02 pm, in the 1300 block of F Street, Northwest.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 10:47 pm, at 11th Street and H Street, Northeast. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 6:15 am, in the 1200 block of W Street, Southeast.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 6:21 am, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 4:26 pm, in the 1300 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

Police say all of these cases remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information related to these crimes is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.