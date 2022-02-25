Police arrest DC man who beat an elderly woman with her wooden cane

D.C. Police say they have arrested a man they believe used a cane to assault an elderly couple in Northwest on Wednesday.

According to court documents, police were notified of the vicious assault in the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue by a citizen who was walking their dog in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim laying on the ground in a pool of blood. Police noticed a broken cane was next to her. And the victim's husband was also assaulted.

The documents state 33-year-old Alexander Adams approached the couple and asked them for five dollars. When the couple only gave him one dollar, he replied, "That is not enough" and proceeded to punch the man. Then, Adams grabbed the woman's wooden cane and began to strike her in the back of the head repeatedly breaking the cane into two pieces.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The elderly male victim suffered cuts to his mouth and face, while the elderly woman suffered an injury on the back of her head, which resulted in her brain bleeding. Police say two members of the D.C. Fire Emergency Medical Service also witnessed the assault and saw Adams flee the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Court docs show Adams later assaulted two more victims in the 3200 block of Wisconsin Avenue when they wouldn't give him a cigarette. After a brief struggle, police apprehended Adams later that night in front of the Chancery Apartments on Wisconsin Avenue. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Advertisement

As of Thursday, the elderly couple was still in the hospital.