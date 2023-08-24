Officials say a security dog alerted security personnel to the presence of possible explosives inside a vehicle at a Department of Energy checkpoint in Germantown.

A private security guard working for the Department of Energy was at the entrance gate around 9 a.m. when his dog alerted him to the presence of a possible explosive inside a vehicle at the complex on Germantown Road.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service Bomb Squad responded to assist with the situation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Security dog alerted to possible explosives at Dept. of Energy checkpoint in Germantown: officials

Fire officials say they do not believe a threat was made, but precautions are being taken.

No injuries have been reported.

Images from SKYFOX over the scene show a white vehicle stopped at the checkpoint. Emergency vehicles and other personnel have closed the driveway to the entrance. Traffic delays can be expected in the area.