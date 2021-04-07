Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Pod of killer whales spotted off Monterey Coast

By KTVU staff
A pod of killer whales was spotted this week off the Monterey Coast. Randy Straka, a videographer with Princess Monterey Whale Watching had a boat out on Tuesday and captured a spectacular view. 

The killer whales swam under their boat and then caught up with a pair of adult gray whales.

The whale watching company says it's seen the same pod during three of the last four days now.

A pod of killer whales was spotted off the Monterey Coast. Photo: Randy Straka/ Princess Monterey Whale Watching

A pod of killer whales was spotted off the Monterey Coast. Photo: Randy Straka/ Princess Monterey Whale Watching

A pod of killer whales was spotted off the Monterey Coast. Photo: Randy Straka/ Princess Monterey Whale Watching

A pod of killer whales was spotted off the Monterey Coast. Photo: Randy Straka/ Princess Monterey Whale Watching

A pod of killer whales was spotted off the Monterey Coast. Photo: Randy Straka/ Princess Monterey Whale Watching