Plane malfunctions during landing in Frederick County

A plane malfunctioned during landing on Thursday afternoon in Frederick County.

What we know:

Officials responded to the Frederick Municipal Airport around 12:12 p.m. for reports of a plane with malfunctioning landing gear about eight miles out. The front landing gear collapsed upon landing.

There were no reported injuries to the two adults that were on board the aircraft.

The plane landed safely.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.