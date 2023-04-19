Pit bulls jump fence, kill 2 miniature horses in Charles County

Authorities are investigating after they say three pit bulls jumped a fence and killed two miniature horses in Charles County.

The incident happened Sunday at a horse pasture in Marbury.

The couple who owns the horses said they discovered the horrific scene the morning after the attack when they arrived with food for the mares. The couple said they hopped a gate after the dogs spotted and followed them. They called animal control and the dogs were taken without incident.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photos provided by the horse owners show the pit bulls they say attacked and killed their miniature mares over the weekend.

The horses were named Pinkie and Pampas. The owners said the horses clearly struggled before they were overpowered.

They also said the dogs had no collars and they are concerned for the safety of others in the area. The owners of the dogs have not yet been located.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.