Pirro announces tougher DC curfew enforcement, death penalty effort in embassy staffer shooting

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The Brief U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced new enforcement efforts tied to D.C.’s juvenile curfew. Pirro said parents could face charges if juveniles violate curfew. She also said her office is pursuing the death penalty in the shooting deaths of two Israeli Embassy staffers.



U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced new juvenile curfew enforcement efforts in D.C. while also addressing the federal case against the man accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers.

What we know:

Pirro made the remarks during a news conference focused on security and crime in the District.

She said her office will take a tougher approach to juvenile curfew enforcement and that parents could face charges if their children violate curfew.

Pirro also said her office is seeking the death penalty in the case against Elias Rodriguez, the man accused of killing two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in 2025.

Rodriguez was indicted on federal counts including hate crime resulting in death and murder after the fatal shooting of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, according to the Associated Press. The indictment included special findings that allow the Justice Department to pursue the death penalty.

Curfew enforcement

Pirro said her office is looking at ways to crack down on juvenile crime in the District, including curfew violations.

The move comes amid ongoing concerns about youth crime and public safety in D.C.

During the news conference, Pirro acknowledged staffing challenges in her office but said prosecutors are prepared to work long hours and weekends to handle caseloads.

"Am I down in staff? Absolutely," Pirro said. "But are we willing to take charge and do what we have to and work day and night and work weekends? We do that."

Embassy staffer shooting case

Pirro also addressed the case against Rodriguez, who is accused of fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers as they left an event near the Capital Jewish Museum.

The victims, Lischinsky and Milgrim, were killed in May 2025. Rodriguez was later indicted on nine federal counts, including hate crime resulting in death and murder, according to AP.

Federal prosecutors previously charged Rodriguez in connection with the deaths, and the Justice Department said the case included federal charges that could carry a potential death sentence if he is convicted.

What's next:

Pirro said her office is continuing to work with law enforcement and other officials on public safety issues in the District.

More details are expected on how the juvenile curfew enforcement effort will be carried out.