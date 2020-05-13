Pink unicorn brings cheer to Montgomery County

Simple things that make us smile can go a long way these days.

Parts of Montgomery County are buzzing over unicorn sightings. Pictures have been popping up on Facebook and the Nextdoor app of a local runner with quite the imagination.

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco tracked down the woman behind the pink unicorn suit on Wednesday.

Tammie Massie is an ultra-marathon runner who is just trying to spread some cheer in and around her Gaithersburg neighborhood.

"So, I've been running as a unicorn probably for four or five weeks now," Massie said. "I got it for running marathons and ultra-marathons... but then after a day or so, I said 'I should run in it now.'"

Massie is now posting maps detailing her routes on her “Running Gaithersburg Unicorn” Facebook page, so people can keep an eye out.