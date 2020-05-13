Expand / Collapse search

Pink unicorn brings cheer to Montgomery County

Heartwarming News
If you live in Gaithersburg, North Potomac, or Upper Rockville, you’ve probably heard about the mysterious pink unicorn sightings. Well tonight, we tracked down the woman behind the suit!

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Simple things that make us smile can go a long way these days. 

Parts of Montgomery County are buzzing over unicorn sightings. Pictures have been popping up on Facebook and the Nextdoor app of a local runner with quite the imagination.  

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco tracked down the woman behind the pink unicorn suit on Wednesday.

Tammie Massie is an ultra-marathon runner who is just trying to spread some cheer in and around her Gaithersburg neighborhood. 

"So, I've been running as a unicorn probably for four or five weeks now," Massie said. "I got it for running marathons and ultra-marathons... but then after a day or so, I said 'I should run in it now.'" 

Massie is now posting maps detailing her routes on her “Running Gaithersburg Unicorn” Facebook page, so people can keep an eye out.