Pilot buys pizza for entire flight during delay at Reagan National
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Plane passengers bracing themselves for hours of hunger and frustration were instead treated to an unexpected act of kindness.
What we know:
The pilot of a Southwest flight decided to offer some first-class hospitality after some traffic caused a delay at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
First Officer James stepped off the plane, ordered pizza for the entire flight, then served it to each passenger himself.
He turned a stressful flight delay into a plane pizza party!
What they're saying:
Southwest praised the pilot for showing such hospitality and compassion during a stressful situation.
"At Southwest, we hire for Heart. James is a walking definition of why. This is what sets our people apart: they don't wait to be asked to show up for others. They just do."
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Southwest Airlines.