Pilot buys pizza for entire flight during delay at Reagan National

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The Brief Passengers on a recent Southwest Airlines flight were facing a long, frustrating wait due to ground traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The plane's pilot took matters into his own hands by ordering pizza for the entire plane and personally serving it to each passenger. Southwest Airlines commended the pilot's spontaneous hospitality.



Plane passengers bracing themselves for hours of hunger and frustration were instead treated to an unexpected act of kindness.

What we know:

The pilot of a Southwest flight decided to offer some first-class hospitality after some traffic caused a delay at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

First Officer James stepped off the plane, ordered pizza for the entire flight, then served it to each passenger himself.

He turned a stressful flight delay into a plane pizza party!

What they're saying:

Southwest praised the pilot for showing such hospitality and compassion during a stressful situation.

"At Southwest, we hire for Heart. James is a walking definition of why. This is what sets our people apart: they don't wait to be asked to show up for others. They just do."