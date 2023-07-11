Authorities in Prince George's County arrested a man they say is linked to two pigeon drop scams.

Police say 59-year-old Keith Twiggs of Temple Hills was arrested on June 29. Twiggs is connected to two of the eight scams reported in Prince George's County so far this year. They say he targeted women who are senior citizens in Lanham and Oxon Hill.

Officers say when Twiggs was arrested he was in possession of approximately $21,000 in counterfeit cash and a wallet containing the type of note often used in pigeon drop scams.

Officials say a search of his home in Temple Hills tuned up additional items commonly used in these scams including fake letters and additional counterfeit money.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pigeon Drop Scam: Prince George’s Co. man linked to cash hustle involving senior citizens: police

Investigators say pigeon drop scammers often carry notes or fake letters from non-existent law firms confirming the receipt of a large amount of money from either a settlement or inheritance. In other cases, scammers approach victims in a business parking lot and ask if they've just dropped a wallet or purse containing a large amount of cash. The victim eventually agrees to share the cash with the suspect but must first put up their own money as collateral. In virtually all reported pigeon drop scams, the victims are females over the age of 60. Victims have lost between $10,000 and $60,000 each.

Police are asking anyone who has had contact with Twiggs to contact a Prince George's County Financial Crimes Unit detective at 301-516-1464.