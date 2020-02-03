Pier 1 closing 450 stores, including several in Maryland and Virginia

article

Pier 1 is closing more than 400 of its brick and mortar stores around the country.

Some analysts believe the store closings could be the first step towards a possible bankruptcy.

Reports say the business expects to lay off hundreds of workers.

Here in the D.C. region, several stores in Maryland and Virginia will shut their doors.

View the locations below, according to a list compiled by Business Insider :

405 North Center St Westminster, MD

8165-A Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD

2320 North Salisbury Blvd Salisbury, MD

30 Grand Corner Avenue Gaithersburg, MD

1809 Reisterstown Rd Baltimore, MD

45098 Worth Ave California, MD

1352 Main Chapel Way Gambrills, MD

12641 Ocean Gtwy Ocean City, MD

12137 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD

4609 Duke Street Alexandria, VA

1717 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA

5857-A Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA

8105 Sudley Rd Manassas, VA

1250 Stafford Market Place Stafford, VA

21050 Southbank Sterling VA