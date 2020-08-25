Pictures shed light on a world of difference at Metro stations

article

Metro announced on Tuesday that it has completed lighting upgrades at nearly 50 subterranean stations in the DMV – and the before and after photos tell the whole story.

WMATA officials say the upgrades – which were expected to take three years – were completed a year early.

In addition to better illumination, officials say the new fixtures are more energy efficient.

In a news release, the utility boasted, “Combined, the new fixtures will reduce energy use by approximately 24,000 MW annually, enough energy to power more than 1,900 homes for a year.”

The next step, officials say, will be expanding better illumination to the stations’ exteriors – including bus stops, parking lots, and walkways.

WMATA has already begun that phase at four station – Brookland, Congress Heights, Deanwood and Fort Totten.

