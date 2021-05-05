Pickup truck goes up in flames after live power lines fall on vehicle in Montgomery County

A pickup truck went up in flames Wednesday morning in Montgomery County after authorities say live wires fell on to the vehicle.

Video posted online from officials showed the vehicle, a white pickup truck, in flames near Muddy Branch Road and W. Diamond Avenue in the Gaithersburg area. Authorities say no injuries were reported.

Authorities say W. Diamond Avenue is blocked near Perry Parkway coming from I-270 and traffic lights are out at Bureau Drive.