Physician, patient at Children’s National Hospital test positive for coronavirus

A physician and a patient at Children’s National Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A hospital spokesperson said staff were informed Sunday regarding the physician. “We will work with our occupational health department and our infectious disease specialists to determine the appropriate next steps. Anyone impacted will have the organization’s support,” they said.

The hospital said a patient who was treated in the emergency department also tested positive. “The ED team followed all infection control protocols to protect other patients, families and staff and the child did not need to be admitted, the hospital says.

“Since this outbreak began, a team of leaders has met multiple times a day to assess and improve our readiness to care for patients with this infection while protecting our staff,” the hospital said. “We tailored our response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Today we remain ready to serve the families who rely upon us.”