PHOTOS: Whales spotted at Assateague State Park

As the summer comes to an end, we see wildlife making their journeys closer to the equator to brave the winter.

On Tuesday, local resident Susan McClean spotted whales from Assateague State Park in Maryland.

There have been other whale sightings nearby in Ocean City, MD and Bethany, MD as well.

McCLean said that "it did fully breech once, which was incredible".