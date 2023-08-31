Expand / Collapse search

Photos released of two auto theft suspects in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto theft suspects.

Authorities arrived to the victim's Bethesda home for the report of a stolen 2018 Black Nissan Rogue on Sunday in response to an author theft committed on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Image 1 of 3

via Montgomery County Police 

According to authorities, the suspects used the victim’s credit card at multiple locations. Detectives obtained surveillance photos of the suspects pictured in a convenance store. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asking to contact police. 

