Photos released of two auto theft suspects in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto theft suspects.

Authorities arrived to the victim's Bethesda home for the report of a stolen 2018 Black Nissan Rogue on Sunday in response to an author theft committed on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ via Montgomery County Police

According to authorities, the suspects used the victim’s credit card at multiple locations. Detectives obtained surveillance photos of the suspects pictured in a convenance store.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asking to contact police.