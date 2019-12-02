Photos: First lady Melania Trump unveils 2019 White House Christmas decorations

article

Christmas has officially arrived at the White House.

First lady Melania Trump announced the 2019 Christmas decor on Sunday. This year’s theme will be "The Spirit of America," a theme the White House says is "a tribute to the traditions, customs, and history that make our Nation great."

Designed by the first lady, the White House says "the decorations celebrate the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive." Video posted on Twitter shows the first lady walking through the White House showing off the decorations.

One of the highlights include the Gold Star Family Tree in the East Wing which was decorated by Gold Star families with golden stars and patriotic ribbons.

The East Garden Room of the White House displays the first family’s annual ornament and Christmas card. President Trump and his family are celebrating their third Christmas at the White House.

The White House says that during the month of December they will be welcoming guests to enjoy the decorations by hosting open houses, receptions, and tours.

CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS BELOW:

The Grand Foyer of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

First Lady Melania Trump reviews the Christmas decorations Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in the Cross Hall of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The gingerbread house is seen in the State Dining Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

Christmas ornaments decorate a tree in the State Dining Room of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Red Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Green Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The East Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The China Room of the White House is seen decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The 2019 White House Christmas Ornament is seen decorating a tree in the Library of the White House Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the Christmas decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The Vermeil Room of the White House is seen decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

The East Colonnade of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, during a review of the decorations by First Lady Melania Trump. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

