PHOTOS: Dolle's Candyland sign removed from iconic location on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk
REHOBOTH BEACH - The iconic Dolle's Candyland sign has been removed from its longtime location on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, the Delaware News Journal reports.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The move has been almost a year in the making after owner Tom Ibach moved the business to a smaller shop just a few doors down.
Members of the community have been working to preserve the cursive sign that adorned the original Dolle's building for years.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Ibach decided to donate the sign to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware
Advertisement
PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware