PHOTOS: Dolle's Candyland sign removed from iconic location on Rehoboth Beach boardwalk

The iconic Dolle's Candyland sign has been removed from its longtime location on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, the Delaware News Journal reports.

The move has been almost a year in the making after owner Tom Ibach moved the business to a smaller shop just a few doors down.

Members of the community have been working to preserve the cursive sign that adorned the original Dolle's building for years.

Ibach decided to donate the sign to the Rehoboth Beach Museum.

PHOTO: Tom Blair of Lewes, Delaware

