Photos and videos: Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall along Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
FOX 35 Orlando

Tracking Elsa: Tropical storm nears landfall, what to expect in Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team has declared Wednesday as a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day as the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa could be felt in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Elsa is expected to make landfall on the Northern Florida Gulf Coast soon as a tropical storm, forecasters say.

In their latest advisory, the NHC said that Tropical Storm Elsa is moving north at 14 mph and that general northward motion is expected to continue. It will then turn towards the north-northeast.

Elsa is said to be just 35 miles west of Cedar Key. The NHC said that it will make landfall in Florida's Big Bend region, west of Cedar Key and in Dixie County specifically, on Wednesday morning or afternoon. The tropical storm will then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday. 

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 mph and little change is expected before landfall. Weakening is expected after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning. 

8am-WED.jpg

FOX 35 has gathered photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moved up the Florida coast.

NOAA-landfall-elsa-070721-web.jpg
Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall In Florida

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning. After hitting Cuba on Monday, causing flo

GettyImages-1233849545.jpg

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Sunken boats rest on their sides after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on

Florida counties see the effects of Elsa

David Peaton with Levy County Emergency Management has some advice.

Tracking Elsa in the FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron reports.

Preparing for Elsa's landfall

FOX 35's David Martin speaks to a fearless man standing in the rain and wind bracing for Elsa's arrival.

Large waves soak men in Key West as Elsa regains hurricane status

Credit: Nick Davies via Storyful

Hurricane Elsa forces Walt Disney World Florida to cancel fireworks event

A fireworks show at Walt Disney World was canceled on Tuesday as Hurricane Elsa approached the state’s southwest coast. (Credit: Credit: tequila_and_tiaras via Storyful)

FPL power trucks gather at Daytona International Speedway as Hurricane Elsa approaches

Hundreds of FPL trucks are at the Daytona International Speedway preparing to go anywhere that they are needed during and after Hurricane Elsa passes.

Strong winds in Port St Lucie as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida

Strong winds and heavy rain were reported in Port St Lucie, Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa neared the state. (Credit: Brandon Josef Szinavel via Storyful)

Video shows kids large waves in the Florida Keys

The video, provided by ISLANDVIBECHARTERSKW on Instagram via Storyful, shows two young children getting drenched by large waves while standing on a pier in Key West.

