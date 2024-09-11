Photo of stabbing suspect captured on surveillance camera in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a stabbing suspect in D.C.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Marion Barry, Avenue, Southeast on Thursday, September 5, in reference to a stabbing victim receiving treatment. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera on what appeared to be an electric scooter.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099