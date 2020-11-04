Phoenix Trump supporters chant ‘4 more years’ at capitol as race remains undecided

Supporters of President Donald Trump took to the steps of Arizona's State Capitol, chanting "Four more years" and "We love Trump," as the presidential race remains undecided in America on Nov. 4.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected by Fox News and the Associated Press to win the historically red state of Arizona, a seemingly major loss to the Trump campaign as it's made several stops in the state on the campaign trail.

Biden's campaign has made one in-person stop. The rest of their efforts were made virtually.

At Wednesday's protest, some counterprotesters showed up but it remained civil. At one point, some of the supporters knelt to pray, asking "good to prevail."

Trump supporters also were chanting for the Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes to come out of the building. It's not known exactly what they wanted for him to do.

As of Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Biden has won 51%, or 1,444,213, of Arizona's votes. Trump has won 48%, or 1,365,040, of Arizona's votes.

Fox News projects that Biden needs six more electoral votes to be the projected winner, defeating the president.

