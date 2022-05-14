Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia police offering $20K for info on suspect who hugged man before fatally shooting him in Logan

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated May 16, 2022 9:49AM
The Philadelphia Police Department is offering $20,000 that leads to information on a suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Logan from May 2021.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is offering a $20,000 reward for information on a suspect who fatally shot a man in Logan last year. 

According to authorities, the 38-year-old victim was fatally shot on Sunday, May 30, 2021, around 2:25 a.m. 

The incident happened on the 1000 block of W. Olney Avenue and the suspect was caught on camera fleeing northbound on 10th Street, police say. 

Surveillance video of the two men shows them hugging minutes before the suspect fatally shot the victim. 

Anyone with information can contact Philadelphia police anonymously here