Philadelphia Eagles accept invitation to visit White House, team spokesperson says

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have accepted an invitation to visit the White House, a spokesperson for the team says. This comes one month after the team won Super Bowl LIX.



One month after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, a decision has been made on whether the team will follow a long-time tradition.

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the White House.

What we know:

It has been a longstanding tradition for the winners of the Super Bowl to be invited to visit the White House in Washington D.C.

However, back in 2018, after the team in green won Super Bowl LII, they did not visit the White House due to a late cancelation which was prompted by controversy with President Trump.

During a signing of the president's executive orders on Tuesday, February 25, a reporter asked Trump, "Mr. President, the Philadelphia Eagles won a Super Bowl. Are they being extended an invitation?"

"They will be. We haven't yet. But we will be," President Trump responded. "I thought it was a great performance by them. And absolutely they'll, they'll be extended that invitation… We'll do it right away. We're going to do it sometime today. And they deserve to be down here and we hope to see them."

According to President Trump, the Super Bowl champs would be extended the invitation sometime that day.

On Monday, March 10, a spokesperson for the Eagles confirmed that the organization has accepted the invitation to visit the White House.

What's next:

The team is currently working on scheduling a date and more logistics for the visit.