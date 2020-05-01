Phase 1 plans for reopening Virginia expected on Monday

Consumer confidence and workplace safety are at the center of the blueprint to reopen the Commonwealth.

On Friday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he will spend the weekend reviewing strategies and on Monday will discuss what it would look like to move into Phase One.

COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case totals

There were some baby steps taken today as dentists and other medical offices were given the green light to reopen. The elective procedure ban was lifted. That means many medical offices are back open but not all.

For many, this will be a slow process.

Dr. Camille Allen, a dentist, is awaiting PPE before fully reopening.

In the meantime, she’ll spend the next several days training staff on new safety procedures and communicating with patients about those procedures.

Allen’s practice is in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in Spotsylvania County.

In Stafford, some offices opened in a limited capacity, including New Smiles Dental.

Today, Governor Ralph Northam says state healthcare leaders are looking at several data points — emphasizing that the big picture is that Virginia is making progress.

The Commonwealth reportedly has an expected 10 percent unemployment rate for April.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is turning to the public to develop a blue print to get Virginians back to work.

They have a survey on their website — they plan to turn the results into recommendations and hand them over to state leaders.

The Virginia Chamber says it will release its Blueprint for Getting Virginians Back to Work this month after compiling all the input received.

