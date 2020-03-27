Pharmacy technician, 25, dies after contracting COVID-19; reportedly had no underlying health conditions

A 25-year-old pharmacy technician has reportedly died after contracting novel coronavirus, according to Riverside County health officials.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, says the body of the victim was found on March 25 in a La Quinta residence.

The health department says he had no underlying health issues.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but officials say he is a San Diego County resident.

“This is a deeply saddening reminder that COVID-19 kills the young and healthy too,” Kaiser said.

"Stay safe. Keep travel and errands to essentials, and observe social distance no matter how young or well you are. Our condolences and thoughts are with everyone this pandemic has touched.”

Health officials say the individual was exposed to COVID-19 outside Riverside County and was in self quarantine in La Quinta when he died.

Currently there are more than 150 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Riverside County. The eight deaths reported in the county had been in residents older than 70 years of age and most had underlying health conditions.

“The virus does not discriminate and age doesn’t matter. This tragedy demonstrates the need to stay in place. It’s safer at home,” said Chairman V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor.

Also in Riverside County, a physician tested positive for coronavirus and is expected to recover.

Health investigators say they are working with Riverside Medical Clinic to determine how many patients the doctor may have seen while he was infectious.

The health department says they will then contact those people to determine what steps are needed to take.

Staff members who had close contact with the physician have already been contacted.

The health department says Riverside Medical Clinic has scheduled testing on March 28 for patients who were possibly exposed.



