PGCPS teacher kept in jail as police find more evidence of child abuse in his home

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography will remain in custody after his attorney waived a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Mark Cobb, 44, is accused of engaging in a year-long texting relationship with a 9-year-old student, during which he allegedly requested and received explicit photos.

According to police, Cobb confirmed the details of the relationship during questioning on Monday.

His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for September.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy expressed outrage over the allegations, calling the situation "beyond what anyone could imagine." She praised the young girl for her bravery in coming forward and emphasized the importance of protecting children from those in positions of trust.

"I’m so proud that she spoke up," Braveboy said. "But this is not unlike other cases involving young victims. Sometimes they don’t understand what’s happening to them. They’re confused. These are individuals who are in positions of trust. So she had a right to trust her teacher."

"I can’t imagine how sick a person has to be to have this type of conversation, a sexually explicit conversation with a 9-year-old. It’s outrageous. But our job is to get justice, and that’s what we’re going to do," Braveboy continued.

During a search of Cobb’s home, authorities discovered pictures and videos of other children being abused.

The investigation to identify these children is ongoing, and Braveboy’s office is urging any additional victims to come forward.

Cooper Lane Elementary School, where Cobb was employed, sent a letter home to parents describing the allegations as "unsettling" and assured families that the school is fully cooperating with authorities.

The principal also encouraged parents to discuss online safety with their children.

An attorney for Cobb has not yet responded to requests for comment.