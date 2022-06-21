Prince George's Police mourn death of 16-year veteran officer

Prince George's County police are mourning the death of one of its esteemed officers.

According to the department, Corporal Terry Middleton – a 16-year veteran officer – passed away late last week at his home. Officials say he was off-duty at the time.

Corporal Middleton was currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Division II at the Bowie Station. The department says he was seen as a mentor to the younger officers on his squad and routinely offered a helping hand.

Corporal Terry Middleton

In addition to serving the residents of Prince George’s County, Corporal Middleton was a volunteer with the New York City Fire Department for 31 years. He was active for 15 of those years and honorary for 16 years.

PGPD noted that Corporal Middleton was a devoted father and husband who is survived by his wife and four daughters.