PG Police: Man shot, killed in Landover

Police say a man was shot and killed in Landover Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street in the area around 8:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Once on scene, officials an unresponsive man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police.