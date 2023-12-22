PG County teens arrested for armed robbery at Montgomery County 7-Eleven

A pair of 19-year-olds from Prince George's County allegedly committed an armed robbery at a Montgomery County 7-Eleven this week, and now they're facing the consequences.

Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department arrested Keshawn Forbes and Oghenetega Ogbotor on Thursday after receiving a call from a clerk who said he had just been stuck up.

The two were caught after a chase in a nearby neighborhood, and detectives said Forbes was carrying a 9mm handgun.

Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

Surveillance footage captured the two entering the 7-Eleven on Tech Road near the White Oak Shopping Center just before midnight.

Ogbotor allegedly pulled out a knife and approached the employee working behind the counter, while Forbes held the handgun up. The duo then took off with the cash from the register, according to the police report.

Forbes and Ogbotor have been charged with armed robbery and Forbes was charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Both are being held behind bars without bond.