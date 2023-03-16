PG County man sentenced to 32 years, $25,000 in restitution for child porn

Carl Gage Linden, 57, was sentenced Wednesday to 32 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $25,401 to the victims.

Linden, of Mount Rainier, was arrested in November 2020 after a victim found sexually explicit photos of herself on his phone. Linden's laptop and cellular phone were found to contain dozens of videos, photos, and images depicting the sexual abuse of two victims who were between seven and eleven years old at the time.

Linden pleaded guilty to the federal charges, as well as related sex abuse charges in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. He is scheduled to be sentenced on the related charges on March 22, 2023.