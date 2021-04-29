Petition created for First Lady Jill Biden to 'restore' White House Rose Garden

A petition has been created and signed by more than 43,000 people urging First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to "restore the Rose Garden" at the White House.

Washington, UNITED STATES: Tulips are shown in full bloom in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, 24 April, 2007. AFP PHOTO/MANNIE GARCIA (Photo credit should read MANNIE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: Flowers are in bloom in the Rose Garden as Marine One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama takes off from the south lawn of the White House on April 6, 2011 in Washington, DC. President Obama is traveling to Pennsylvania an Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: Flowers are in bloom in the Rose Garden as U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the Oval Office toward Marine One while departing from the White House, on April 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling t Expand

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 22: A view of the recently renovated Rose Garden at the White House on August 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Rose Garden has been under renovation since last month and updates to the historic garden include a redesign of the Expand

According to the petition, former First Lady Melania Trump had cherry trees and other foliage removed from the garden. Creators and signers of the petition want the garden to be restored to what it looked like after former First Lady Jackie Kennedy took over the project in the early 1960s.

Flowers are in full bloom in the White House Rose Garden, Washington, DC, on April 27, 1963. (Photo by Bettmann via Getty Images)

Jackie Kennedy revitalized the Rose Garden after visiting Europe with former President Kennedy and noting that the White House did not have gardens on par with those in England and France, according to the petition.

Former First Lady and immediate successor to Jackie Kennedy First Lady Lady Bird Johnson even renamed the East Garden as "Jacqueline Kennedy Garden" in 1965.

"Jackie's legacy was ripped away from Americans who remembered all that the Kennedy's meant to us," the petition's website states. "We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to Jackie's original design."

To view the petition, click here.