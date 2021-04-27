Newly acquired photograph of former President Trump to be featured at National Portrait Gallery

A newly acquired photo of former President Donald Trump will be featured at the National Portrait Gallery when the museum reopens this month.

The museum announced Tuesday that it will reopen its signature exhibition, "America's Presidents," with the photograph in addition to several other photos by the award-winning photographer Pari Dukovic while on assignment for Time magazine.

"President Donald J. Trump for Time magazine in 2019" by Pari Dukovic, inkjet print, 2019 (printed 2020). Published in Time magazine, July 1, 2019. National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. / © 2019 Pari Dukovic.

The featured photo was taken on June 17, 2019, the day before Trump officially announced he would seek reelection. The flags in the background, placed in the office during Trump’s presidency, reflect the five branches of the armed forces.

Also visible in the background to the left is Asher B. Durand’s portrait of former President Andrew Jackson, a figure whom President Trump alluded to frequently. On the right is a portrait of Benjamin Franklin by Joseph Duplessis, on loan to the White House from the National Portrait Gallery.

The Smithsonian announced it will reopen eight of its facilities to the public in May, including the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Zoo, after closing them last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.