Pro-life protester taken into custody after scaling former Chase tower in Phoenix

By Marissa Sarbak and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:19PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man scales former Chase tower in downtown Phoenix

A man calling himself the "Pro-life Spiderman" has climbed the tallest building in downtown Phoenix ahead of a major weekend in the city. The climber, named Maison DesChamps, has previously free-soloed buildings across the country, including Detroit, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire Department technical rescue teams were in the area of Monroe Street and Central Avenue for reports of a person stuck on the side of a building on Tuesday morning.

Crews advised the public to avoid the area and Central Avenue was shut down between Adams Street and Monroe during the incident.

Just before 11 a.m. MST, the man climbed to the top of the former Chase building, where a SWAT team was waiting for him.

Man scales former Chase building in downtown Phoenix

